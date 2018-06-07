Six Longford properties sold for €391,000 during BidX1 online auction
Six of nine Longford properties that went under the hammer at the most recent BidX1 online auction were sold for a cumulative total of €391,000.
The auction took place across three days, from Wednesday, May 30 to Friday, June 1.
The lot which attracted most interest was #Lot 303, a three bedroom semi detached house at 50 Bracklin Park, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, N39 V209. The reserve was listed as €50,000 and after 42 different bids, the property sold for €94,000.
Details of the nine Longford properties;
#Lot 109
Apartment 21 Weavers Hall, Market Square, Townparks, Longford Town, N39 XN24
Reserve not to exceed €42,000 STILL AVAILABLE
Property Summary
* Third floor two bedroom apartment.
* Extending to approximately 68 sq. m (732 sq. ft).
* Vacant possession.
#Lot 124
Cooldooney (Folios LD9184F and LD3789F), Abbeylara, Co Longford, N39 FD30
Reserve not to exceed €70,000 SOLD FOR €86,000
Property Summary
* Detached four bedroom house.
* Extending to approximately 212 sq. m (2,282 sq. ft).
* Vacant possession.
#Lot 142
Apartment 9 Moyvale, Ballymahon, Co Longford, N39 N876.
Reserve not to exceed €35,000 SOLD FOR €51,000
Property Summary
* Ground floor one bedroom apartment
* Extending to approximately 44 sq. m (474 sq. ft)
* Vacant possession.
#Lot 147
12 Creedaun, Creevagh beg, Ballymahon, Co Longford, N39 X099.
Reserve not to exceed €100,000 STILL AVAILABLE
Property Summary
* End of terrace three bedroom house.
* Extending to approximately 81 sq. m (872 sq. ft).
* Vacant possession.
#Lot 156
6 Tashinny Lodge, Deanscurragh, Longford Town, N39 K2F9.
Reserve not to exceed €30,000 SOLD FOR €42,000
Property Summary
* Mid terraced two bedroom house.
* Extending to approximately 75 sq. m (807 sq. ft).
* Vacant possession.
#Lot 207
2 Auburn Village, Ballymahon, Co. Longford, N39 Y960.
Reserve not to exceed €90,000 SOLD FOR €98,000
Property Summary
* Semi detached four bedroom house.
* Extending to approximately 105 sq. m (1,130 sq. ft).
* Subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €3,600 per annum.
#Lot 303
50 Bracklin Park, Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford, N39 V209.
Reserve not to exceed €50,000 SOLD FOR €94,000
Property Summary
* Semi detached three bedroom house.
* Extending to approximately 126 sq. m (1356 sq. ft).
* Subject to a tenancy under terms unknown.
#Lot 373
Unit 4 Weavers Hall, Market Square, Longford Town, Co. Longford
Guide Price €20,000 STILL AVAILABLE
Property Summary
* A ground floor retail unit.
* Extending to approximately 33 sq. m (355 sq. ft).
* Part of a wider mixed use development.
* Town centre location.
* Vacant possession.
#Lot 374
4 Rath Bheag, Abbeylara, Co Longford.
Guide Price €20,000 SOLD AFTER
Property Summary
* A semi-detached office unit.
* Comprising ground and first floor office accommodation.
* Extending to approximately 200 sq. m (2,152 sq. ft).
* Set within a wider mixed use development.
* Vacant possession.
