Six Longford properties sold for €391,000 during BidX1 online auction

Six of nine Longford properties that went under the hammer at the most recent BidX1 online auction were sold for a cumulative total of €391,000.

The auction took place across three days, from Wednesday, May 30 to Friday, June 1.

The lot which attracted most interest was #Lot 303, a three bedroom semi detached house at 50 Bracklin Park, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, N39 V209. The reserve was listed as €50,000 and after 42 different bids, the property sold for €94,000.

The full results of the auction can be viewed HERE

Details of the nine Longford properties;

#Lot 109

Apartment 21 Weavers Hall, Market Square, Townparks, Longford Town, N39 XN24

Reserve not to exceed €42,000 STILL AVAILABLE

Property Summary

* Third floor two bedroom apartment.

* Extending to approximately 68 sq. m (732 sq. ft).

* Vacant possession.

#Lot 124

Cooldooney (Folios LD9184F and LD3789F), Abbeylara, Co Longford, N39 FD30

Reserve not to exceed €70,000 SOLD FOR €86,000

Property Summary

* Detached four bedroom house.

* Extending to approximately 212 sq. m (2,282 sq. ft).

* Vacant possession.

#Lot 142

Apartment 9 Moyvale, Ballymahon, Co Longford, N39 N876.

Reserve not to exceed €35,000 SOLD FOR €51,000

Property Summary

* Ground floor one bedroom apartment

* Extending to approximately 44 sq. m (474 sq. ft)

* Vacant possession.



#Lot 147

12 Creedaun, Creevagh beg, Ballymahon, Co Longford, N39 X099.

Reserve not to exceed €100,000 STILL AVAILABLE

Property Summary

* End of terrace three bedroom house.

* Extending to approximately 81 sq. m (872 sq. ft).

* Vacant possession.



#Lot 156

6 Tashinny Lodge, Deanscurragh, Longford Town, N39 K2F9.

Reserve not to exceed €30,000 SOLD FOR €42,000

Property Summary

* Mid terraced two bedroom house.

* Extending to approximately 75 sq. m (807 sq. ft).

* Vacant possession.

#Lot 207

2 Auburn Village, Ballymahon, Co. Longford, N39 Y960.

Reserve not to exceed €90,000 SOLD FOR €98,000

Property Summary

* Semi detached four bedroom house.

* Extending to approximately 105 sq. m (1,130 sq. ft).

* Subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €3,600 per annum.

#Lot 303

50 Bracklin Park, Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford, N39 V209.

Reserve not to exceed €50,000 SOLD FOR €94,000

Property Summary

* Semi detached three bedroom house.

* Extending to approximately 126 sq. m (1356 sq. ft).

* Subject to a tenancy under terms unknown.

#Lot 373

Unit 4 Weavers Hall, Market Square, Longford Town, Co. Longford

Guide Price €20,000 STILL AVAILABLE

Property Summary

* A ground floor retail unit.

* Extending to approximately 33 sq. m (355 sq. ft).

* Part of a wider mixed use development.

* Town centre location.

* Vacant possession.

#Lot 374

4 Rath Bheag, Abbeylara, Co Longford.

Guide Price €20,000 SOLD AFTER

Property Summary

* A semi-detached office unit.

* Comprising ground and first floor office accommodation.

* Extending to approximately 200 sq. m (2,152 sq. ft).

* Set within a wider mixed use development.

* Vacant possession.



