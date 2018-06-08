Forty acres of land at Moydow, county Longford sells for €100,000

Forty acres of land at Moydow, county Longford sold for €100,000 at the recent BidX1 online auction.

The parcel of land at Mount Jessops (Folio LD15920F), Moydow extends to approximately 16.37 hectares (40.45 acres) and there is vacant possession.

The property is located on the northern side of Moydow, in close proximity to Mount Jessop Bog.

When the land went to auction on June 1 last, there was just one bidder.

