Ten Longford properties under the hammer at next BidX1 online auction

Ten Longford properties, eight residential and two commercial, will go under the hammer at the next BidX1 online auction which takes place across three days, from Wednesday, May 30 to Friday, June 1.



With over 380 properties set to go under the virtual hammer BidX1 say this auction will be Europe’s largest online auction to date.

Formerly known as Allsop Ireland, the BidX1 team have sold over 7,000 assets, raising in excess of €1.3bn.



With the recent acquisition of London based Andrews and Robertson, BidX1 has become the second largest commercial and residential auction house in Britain and Ireland.

The full catalogue for the May 30 & 31 and June 1 auction can be viewed HERE

The ten properties on the catalogue are as follows;

RESIDENTIAL - WEDNESDAY, MAY 30

#Lot 109

Apartment 21 Weavers Hall, Market Square, Townparks, Longford Town, N39 XN24

Reserve not to exceed €50,000

Property Summary

* Third floor two bedroom apartment.

* Extending to approximately 68 sq. m (732 sq. ft).

* Vacant possession.

#Lot 124

Cooldooney (Folios LD9184F and LD3789F), Abbeylara, Co Longford, N39 FD30

Reserve not to exceed €85,000

Property Summary

* Detached four bedroom house.

* Extending to approximately 212 sq. m (2,282 sq. ft).

* Vacant possession.

#Lot 142

Apartment 9 Moyvale, Ballymahon, Co Longford, N39 N876.

Reserve not to exceed €35,000

Property Summary

* Ground floor one bedroom apartment

* Extending to approximately 44 sq. m (474 sq. ft)

* Vacant possession.



#Lot 147

12 Creedaun, Creevagh beg, Ballymahon, Co Longford, N39 X099.

Reserve not to exceed €100,000.

Property Summary

* End of terrace three bedroom house.

* Extending to approximately 81 sq. m (872 sq. ft).

* Vacant possession.



#Lot 156

6 Tashinny Lodge, Deanscurragh, Longford Town, N39 K2F9.

Reserve not to exceed €30,000

Property Summary

* Mid terraced two bedroom house.

* Extending to approximately 75 sq. m (807 sq. ft).

* Vacant possession.

RESIDENTIAL - THURSDAY, MAY 31

#Lot 207

2 Auburn Village, Ballymahon, Co. Longford, N39 Y960.

Reserve not to exceed €90,000

Property Summary

* Semi detached four bedroom house.

* Extending to approximately 105 sq. m (1,130 sq. ft).

* Subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €3,600 per annum.



#Lot 255

41 Main Street, Ballymahon, Co. Longford, N39 A0D1.

Reserve not to exceed €70,000

Property Summary

* Mid terrace three bedroom house.

* Extending to approximately 88 sq. m (950 sq. ft).

* Subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €4,080 per annum.

#Lot 303

50 Bracklin Park, Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford, N39 V209.

Reserve not to exceed €50,000

Property Summary

* Semi detached three bedroom house.

* Extending to approximately 126 sq. m (1356 sq. ft).

* Subject to a tenancy under terms unknown.

COMMERCIAL - FRIDAY, JUNE 1

#Lot 373

Unit 4 Weavers Hall, Market Square, Longford Town, Co. Longford

Guide Price €20,000

Property Summary

* A ground floor retail unit.

* Extending to approximately 33 sq. m (355 sq. ft).

* Part of a wider mixed use development.

* Town centre location.

* Vacant possession.

#Lot 374

4 Rath Bheag, Abbeylara, Co Longford.

Guide Price €40,000

Property Summary

* A semi-detached office unit.

* Comprising ground and first floor office accommodation.

* Extending to approximately 200 sq. m (2,152 sq. ft).

* Set within a wider mixed use development.

* Vacant possession.

