GALLERY| Ballymahon Friend's of Crumlin present cheque for €16,000

On Sunday, August 18, Ballymahon Friend's of Crumlin (FOC) presented a cheque for €16,000 to CMRF Crumlin on foot of another year of successful fundraising.

The cheque was presented to a representative from the CMRF in Kiernan’s Bar, Ballymahon, who advised that the funds raised would be used in the Cardiac Unit of Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin to enhance the Cath Lab and to purchase heart monitors. They also utilise such funding to conduct and support research into complex childhood illnesses.

Last month the group also presented Ronald Mc Donald House, Crumlin, with a cheque for €2,000. This is a phenomenal amount and, over the past four years, the group has raised in excess of €65,000 for this extremely worthwhile cause. As a member of the group said: “Nobody knows when they will need the services of this hospital or indeed Ronald Mc Donald House.

“They’ve saved countless lives and made the lives of so many children and young people better and continue to strive to improve treatments and processes. This is what drives our fundraising efforts annually.

“To know that, as a group and as a community, we’re supporting this in some small way is a reward in itself.”

In a couple of week’s time, funds raised by the 114th Infantry Battalion UNIFIL in South Lebanon will also be presented to CMRF by Ballymahon’s Sgt Fergal Mc Loughlin. The battalion held a 5k/10k to coincide with Ballymahon Friends of Crumlin’s fundraiser on June 8.

In a post on the Group’s Facebook Page, Fergal said:“It was an absolute pleasure for us as a unit to give something back to a charity that touches so many members of the Defence Forces family.”

Ballymahon Friend's of Crumlin wished to thank everybody that contributed in any way to the fundraiser this year.

