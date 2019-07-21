Listen | Longford swimmer Darragh Greene 'happy' to achieve Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualification time

Longford's Darragh Greene admitted he was 'happy' to be Ireland’s first swimmer to go inside the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Qualification time at the 2019 FINA World Championships in the heats of the 100m Breaststroke in Gwangju, South Korea.

However, despite smashing the Irish record, and while his 59.82 was .11 under the FINA A time for Olympic qualification and pre-validates the National Centre Dublin swimmer for the 2020 Games, he just missed out on a place in the semi-final by seven hundredths of a second in 17th place overall.

Speaking after the race, Greene commented, "Bit of mixed feelings with the result, I can’t complain, I stood up, did a job, got my pre-validation for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, so to do that first day of the competition, yeah I’m happy. It really is a tough competition, to stand up with the worlds best, everyone’s swimming fast so it’s good to get that under the belt."

Click on photo above (bottom left corner) to listen to full interview with Darragh

How about that!!!!! An IRISH SENIOR RECORD for @GreeneDarragh fantastic stuff #TeamIreland ☘️☘️ https://t.co/wF7OQoLs4x — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) July 21, 2019

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS



Super job from @GreeneDarragh in the 100m Breaststroke. Pre-Validation for #Tokyo2020 in a new IRISH SENIOR RECORD of 59.82, he just misses the SF by .07 in 17th place.



Listen: https://t.co/Yhnyne7Mg3#FINAGwangju2019 #teamarenaIRL pic.twitter.com/VrSBPb1T0k — Swim Ireland (@swimireland) July 21, 2019

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS



You have to feel for Darragh Greene of Ireland. You post a sub-60 time for 100m breast and you still can't make the semi-final. That's how much this event has moved on and continues to move on thanks to @adam_peaty @jameswilby. ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/jmQnkBSaac — Scottish Swimming (@ScottishSwim) July 21, 2019

RT swimswamnews: Darragh Greene Chops A Tenth Off Irish Record In 100 Breaststroke https://t.co/UIjktvgRuH — Olympic Swim 2020 (@olympicswim1) July 21, 2019

Good news overnight for Darragh Greene in Gwangju #RTESport https://t.co/QGyC7kUjll — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 21, 2019

Absolutely brilliant performance from Darragh Olympic time and Irish Record, #UpLongford #GoDarragh 200M,50M& 4xIM. Great start. — Teresa Ryan (@TT_Fallon) July 21, 2019