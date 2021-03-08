AUDIO | Minister O'Brien says €10.4m Longford funding 'a catalyst for regeneration, development and growth'

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, and the Minister of State with responsibility for Local Government and Planning, Peter Burke TD, today announced €25.8 million in funding for four regeneration projects in Laois, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath.

Also read: Longford’s 'day in the sun' and investment that the town 'has been crying out for'

The projects are being funded under ‘Call 2’ of the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF).

The URDF part-funds projects aimed at enhancing urban areas to make them more attractive places in which to live, work, visit and invest.

Also read: €10.4m funding to transform Longford town's Camlin Quarter

The four local authorities, which will deliver these multi-annual projects, will receive this funding.

The projects for which URDF support have been approved are:

Camlin Quarter Regeneration (Longford County Council) – €10.44 million

Portlaoise: A placemaking project for a Low Carbon Town Centre (Laois County Council) – €9 million

Tullamore Urban Regeneration Development 2020 (Offaly County Council) – €2.25 million

Athlone Town Centre Regeneration and Enhancement (Westmeath County Council) – €4.13 million

The department will now contact the local authorities on the next steps regarding funding.

The projects announced today will augment the existing pipeline of 87 URDF-supported projects across the country for which just under €300 million has been allocated.

Details of the provisional funding allocations for URDF projects in other Project Ireland 2040 investment regions not already announced will be announced in the coming weeks.

All selected projects support the National Planning Framework’s ‘national strategic outcome’ of compact growth, a particular focus of the second call for URDF proposals.

The URDF aims to facilitate a greater proportion of residential and commercial development, supported by infrastructure, services and amenities, within the existing built-up areas of larger urban settlements.

Announcing the provisional allocations this morning, in advance of visiting the Camlin Quarter site this afternoon, Minister O’Brien said: “This funding will support projects that will enhance the quality of life for many people. The projects are all about making these areas more attractive places in which to live, work, visit and invest. These four projects will deliver improvements to commercial areas and civic spaces and will help transition towns to low-carbon living, one of the National Planning Framework’s national strategic outcomes.

“Funding will be a catalyst for regeneration, development and growth. It will also provide much-needed economic stimulus and job creation in Laois, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath as our economy emerges from the depths of the pandemic.”

Minister Burke, who will visit the Camlin Quarter site with Minister O’Brien said: “Today’s announcement is good news for the Midlands. Its central location positions it to attract significant investment. But investment will need to be supported by the offer of a high quality of life for those living in urban areas. The Camlin Quarter Regeneration project, which includes initiatives to create a greater sense of place – something the IDA considers essential for attracting investment – and works to enable compact urban development, is a superb example of regeneration to support investment. Works on the ‘Providers Building’ will enhance Longford town’s economic offering.”

“On the other hand, the Athlone Town Centre Regeneration and Enhancement project is a good example of the URDF helping a local authority to unlock the potential of a derelict site after detailed planning and project design. The project’s streetscape works will enhance the town’s commercial offering.”

Minister O’Brien added: “Compact growth was the focus of this round of URDF funding. The projects the Government is funding are geared towards sustainable growth of our urban settlements, supported by jobs, houses, services and amenities, as envisaged by the National Planning Framework. As well as compact growth, the fund supports our other national planning aims. In that sense the URDF is a unique approach to Government funding. Whilst many funds are for specific projects, the URDF funds a diverse set of integrated projects with integrated aims. I look forward to working with Laois, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath County Councils to progress these projects.”

The projects were chosen after a rigorous assessment process, overseen by a project advisory board consisting of Government departments, State agencies and national and international experts in areas such as building, architecture and planning. In total, the department received 76 project proposals. Each local authority submitted at least one application. Today’s announcement honours the Programme for Government commitment to continue the URDF.

Longford County Council project: Camlin Quarter Regeneration - €10.44 million

This project involves the development of connections between critical functions of the town core to promote sustainable mobility, social equity and environmental integrity. This project aims to address long standing legacy issues in order to create an attractive environment for living, commerce and investment.

Utilising the Camlin River as a spine, the project will increase access to the positive social, economic and environmental influence and reach of the Albert Reynolds Peace Park and its facilities.

The project’s main focus points are:

Barracks/Church Street with focus on placemaking and climate action initiatives.

Little Water Street, Bridge Street – sustainable mobility and placemaking.

Great Water Street – compact urban development and amenity connections.

The Mall/Abbeycartron – dedicated walking and cycling connection link.

The ‘Providers Building’ – redevelopment to facilitate a mix of uses to promote education, research and development.



The €10.44 million in approved funding is in addition to €2.99 million in approved URDF funding for the ‘Longford Connected (Public Realm Market Square)’ project, funded under ‘Call 1’.

Total URDF funding approved to date: €13.43 million