€10.4m funding to transform Longford town's Camlin Quarter

Longford town is poised for a dramatic transformation following this morning's confirmation that €10,440,941 Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) funding has been designated for the Camlin Quarter.

It has been hailed as the largest ever single state investment in the county town and it brings the total URDF support for projects in Longford to €13,431,296 as €2,990,355 was previously approved in 2018 for the Longford Connected (Public Realm Market Square) proposal.

Longford Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty said the €10.4 million funding will bring together critical functions in the town centre to promote sustainable mobility, social equity and environmental integrity.

He commended the Longford County Council team who have worked assiduously on the application for regeneration funding and added: “Project elements have been carefully selected to address legacy issues identified over several development planning periods and ultimately seek to create an attractive environment for inward investment.”

The project targets Church Street / Bridge Street, Great Water Street, the former Providers building, Little Water Street & Connolly Barracks.

He explained: “Church Street is an important first impression as you come into the town and the proposal provides for a major streetscape makeover for the landmark street where the majority of the buildings are over a hundred years old.”

The funding will enable the Council to finally start developing the old Connolly Barracks site where eventually in time they hope to host a major tourism project.

The Council have acquired a significant land bank on Great Water Street and the funding will help aid greater access to the River Camlin and the Mall park and whilst current vacant houses will be developed for sheltered housing for the elderly.

Deputy Flaherty explained, “The plan will also aid the provision of a new link road from the Strokestown Rd to Little Water St – finally opening up a strategic section of the town and potentially offering access to Connolly Barracks. This is a long stated objective of the Council and will greatly assist traffic movement at key times.”

The funding wll also enable the long awaited works on the Old Providers building, transforming a key landmark corner on the town’s main thoroughfare.

Deputy Flaherty concluded, “These are all long stated key projects for the Council and a very experienced regeneration team has been working towards this point. This is a highly ambitious urban regeneration project and the hope and expectation is that it will unlock and attract the private sector that the town desperately seeks.”