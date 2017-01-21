Three Longford properties go to auction

The Leinster Property Auction is now taking entries for its first public auction of the year which will be held on March 2 in The Clarion Hotel, Liffey Valley, Dublin.

Three Longford properties will be up for grabs on the day including 45 Main Street, Longford; a property at Derawley, Drumlish, Co Longford and a family home at Bawn, Moydow, Co Longford.

On auction day, 45 Main Street, Longford will be offered at bids over €160,000 in partnership with Padraic Davis Auctioneering, Longford Town.

It is a well located commercial and residential property in the heart of the town and is a mixed use, three storey building containing three apartments and a ground floor shop unit. There is also an extension to the rear that may be used as a fourth apartment, subject to the necessary planning permissions. The residential units include a large three bedroom apartment along with 2 x one bedroom apartments.

The property would make the ideal investment property offering a strong rental yield.

Meanwhile a residential farm at Derawley, Drumlish has also come onto the market.

Offered at bids over €199,000 this immaculately presented residential farm comprises a single storey residence on approximately 20 acres of excellently maintained agricultural land. The property which includes a three bed bungalow that has recently been completely refurbished, has a well maintained back garden with decking as well as a number of outhouses and a large concrete yard.

And at Bawn, Moydow, a beautiful four bed family home in a most popular rural area will be offered at bids over €140,000 in partnership with Farrell Bros Auctioneers, Longford.

The residence is offered for sale in walk-in condition and is ideally located just a five minute drive from the town. With extensive planting and mature grounds this property requires no further outlay.

Patrick Folan, company director said the success of these auctions was down to the strong partnership of over 150 auctioneers across Ireland along with its extensive marketing both in Ireland and the UK.

“The additional exposure helps to broaden the market for each property and ensure we achieve interest and bidding on the majority of the properties we offer for sale,” he added.

Contact The Leinster Property Auction on 01 687 5040 to arrange for a free property valuation or for more information visit www.leinsterpropertyauction.ie.