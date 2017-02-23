Deaths in Longford - February 23, 2017

The death occurred on Wednesday, February 22 of Colin McElvaney, Lyanmore, Ardagh, Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Padrena, daughter Ava, parents Margaret and Michael, siblings Jenny, Michael and Terry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, father-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. R.I.P. Reposing at his residence (in Ardagh) on Thursday, February 23 from 3pm until 8pm.

Removal on Friday, February 24 at 11.30am, arriving at St Brigid's Church, Ardagh for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Friday morning please.

Bridget Casey (née Newman), Terlicken, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Tuesday, February 21 of Bridget Casey (née Newman), Terlicken, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Frank. Sadly missed by her step-daughter Edel, niece Anne Newman, nephew Fr Martin Kilmurry, brother John, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, February 23 at 11am in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon followed by burial in Carrickedmond Cemetery. No flowers by request please.

Maura Conaty (née Guckian), Bridge Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Wednesday, February 22 of Maura Conaty (nee Guckian), Bridge Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim, peacefully at the North West Hospice Sligo.

Predeceased by her father James and brother Padraig, very deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Tom, sons Paul, David and Stephen, daughter Aisling, mother Ann, sister Aine, brother Liam, brother in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and friends. RIP.

Reposing at her home on Thursday February 23 from 1pm. Family time on Friday morning February 24 please. Removal to arrive at St Patrick’s Church Mohill on Friday morning February 24 for funeral mass at 11am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to SHOUT or North West Hospice c/o Early Funeral Directors Mohill.



Michael John Conlon, Glenageary, Dublin and formerly of Aughaguinea, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Innis Ree Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Tuesday, February 21 of Michael John Conlon, Glenageary, Dublin and Formerly of Aughaguinea, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Longford. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Jane Ellen. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Padraic (Aughaguinea), sister Maura (Mercy Convent, Ballymahon), sister-in-law Mary, nephews Gerard, Martin and Paul, nieces-in-law, grandnephews Aaron and Killian, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Thursday, February 23 in St Brigid’s Church, Drumcong, Co Leitrim with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Elizabeth Kelly (née O'Hara), Killamaun, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully in Sligo University Hospital, on Wednesday, February 22 of Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Kelly (née O'Hara), Killamaun, Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by her brother's Michael and J.P. Deeply regretted by her beloved husband Kevin, and sisters Annie, Bridie,and Tess, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday, February 23 from 1pm to 5pm followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, February 24 at 1pm followed by burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.



Elizabeth ‘Lizzy Jo’ Masterson (née Brady), Derragh, Abbeylara, Co Longford

The death occurred on Monday, February 20 of Elizabeth ‘Lizzy Jo’ Masterson (nee Brady), Derragh, Abbeylara, Co Longford, peacefully at Our Lady’s Manor, Edgeworthstown.

Predeceased by her husband Eugene, sister Maureen, brothers Eamon and Peter. Deeply regretted by her sister Teresa, brother Fr John Brady, sister in law Kathleen, nieces and nephews Pamela, John, Elizabeth, Raymond, John, Conor and Deirdre, cousin Bridie, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal to St Bernard’s Church, Abbeylara on Thursday morning February 23 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Michael ‘Mick’ Nolan, Hillcrest, Aughnaderry, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully; in the loving care of the staff at Roscommon University Hospital, on Friday, February 17 of Michael ‘Mick’ Nolan, Hillcrest, Aughnaderry, Strokestown, Roscommon. He will be very sadly missed by his wife Chris, brother Shay, sisters Rose and Bernadette, sisters-in-law Mary and Antoinette, nieces, nephews, work colleagues, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Thursday evening, February 23 from 5pm until 6pm. Committal Service in the Garden Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin on Friday afternoon February 24 at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Roscommon Palliative Care Team.

Margaret Smyth (née Doyle), Fyhora, Moyne, Co Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, February 21 of Margaret Smyth (nee Doyle) Fyhora, Moyne, Co Longford, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St Joseph’s Care Centre, Longford.

Predeceased by her husband Michael, son Stephen, and sister Bridie. Sadly missed by her children Mary, Roisín, Carmel, Bernard and Martina, brothers Pat, Sean, Fr. Bernard and sister Molly, sisters-in-law Bridget and Rose, grandchildren Angela, Liam, Ciarán, Paul, Niamh, Brian, Eoghan, Roisín and Ciara. Daughters-in-law Paula and Ruth, sons-in-law John, Niall and Roy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Thursday February 23 at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Carrigallen followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

