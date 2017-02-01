Deaths in Longford - February 1, 2017

The recent death occurred on Tuesday, January 31 of Josephine Kelly (nee Casserly), Clonmucker, Kenagh, Co Longford, peacefully in The Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar.

Predeceased by her husband Tom and daughter Anne. Josephine will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family her son Robert (Clonmucker), daughters Margaret Hyland (Killshee), Noelle Burke (Drumshanbo) and Imelda (Clunmucker), daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, sister Joyce (Dublin), brothers-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Sweet is her memory, dear is her name deep in our hearts she will always remain. May Josephine Forever Rest In Peace.

Josephine's remains will be reposing at her home in Clunmucker, on Wednesday, February 1 from 6pm till 10pm, and again on Thursday, February 2 from 12 noon till 4pm. Removal to arrive to St Dominic's Church, Kenagh on Thursday, February 2 for prayers at 7.30. Requiem Mass on Friday, February 3 at 11am followed by burial in Abbeyderg Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the MRI Scanner Fund for Mullingar Regional Hospital c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. Family time on Thursday From 4pm please.

Philomena Andrews (née Fallon), Ballinderry Heights, Mullingar, Westmeath / Castlepollard, Co Westmeath

The recent death has occurred on Monday, January 30 of Philomena Andrews (née Fallon), Ballinderry Heights, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath, and formerly of Friarstown, Dalystown, Mullingar and Castlepollard, Co Westmeath.

Predeceased by her husband Ernest and sadly missed by her nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at the Midland Regional Hospital Mortuary, Mullingar on Wednesday, February 1 from 5.30pm, with removal at 7pm arriving at St Michael's Church, Castlepollard at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, February 2 at 11am; burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Castlepollard.



Joe Byrne Snr, Deanscurragh, Co Longford



The death occurred on Sunday January 29 of Joe Byrne Senior, Deanscurragh, Longford, retired ambulance driver, peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, wife Elizabeth, sons; Joseph, Patrick, Michael and James, daughters-in-law, partners, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in peace

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, February 1 at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes. Burial afterwards in local cemetery. Donations, if desired, to St Joseph's Hospital Comfort Fund, C/O Tully's Funeral Directors, Slatta, Kilglass, Co Roscommon. Due to the death of Joe (snr) TC Cabs, Byrnes Filling Station, Battery Road, Big Mickeys Furniture, Sligo Road will be closed all day Wednesday.

James ‘Jimmy’ Campbell, Salford (formerly County Longford)

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Fortified by the Rites of the Holy Mother Church. Jimmy aged 67 years and of Salford (formerly County Longford). Dearly loved Husband to Susan, beloved Father of James, Sarah, Rachel, Shona, Matthew, Eleanor, Amy and Rebecca. A devoted Grandad, a dear Father-in-Law. Dearest Brother to Mary and Gabrielle. Jimmy will be very sadly missed by all his family and friends. The Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Luke’s Roman Catholic Church, Salford on Wednesday, February 8 at 10am followed by interment at Agecroft Cemetery at 11.30am. Flowers welcome. All flowers and enquiries to Carriages Funeral Service, 4 Barton Road, Swinton, England M27 5LJ, Tel:0161 794 9199.



Fr Tom Colreavy, St Paul’s Parish, Ayrfield, Dublin / Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim

The death occurred on Monday, January 30 of Fr Tom Colreavy, St Paul’s Parish, Ayrfield and late of Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim, suddenly in Cape Town, South Africa.

Predeceased by his sister Brigid. He will be very sadly missed by his sister Kathleen, brothers Hugh, Michael, Jack and Seamus, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand niece, grandnephews, relatives, Archbishop Diarmuid Martin, fellow Priests of the Dioceses, parishioners of St. Paul’s Parish, Ayrfield and of the parishes in which he ministered, neighbours and many wonderful friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Funeral Arrangements Later



Patricia ‘Pat’ Finnerty (née Sheehan), Mount Carmel Crescent, Loughrea, Galway / Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, January 29 of Patricia ‘Pat’ Finnerty (nee Sheehan), Mount Carmel Crescent, Loughrea, Galway/ Longford, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Patricia will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Mary and Elaine, son Pat, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, sons in law Ben and John, daughter in law Margaret, grandchildren Conor, Simon, Padraig, Aoife, Catherine, Seán and Brian, great-grandchildren Leagh and Jack, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposed at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Longford on Tuesday, January 31. Removal on Wednesday, February 1 to arrive at St Brendan's Cathedral, Loughrea, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in The Carmelite Abbey Cemetery, Loughrea.

Patrick ‘Sonny’ McLoughlin, Corraphort, Foxfield, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



The recent death has occurred on Tuesday, January 31 of Patrick ‘Sonny’ McLoughlin Corraphort, Foxfield , Ballinamore Co Leitrim, peacefully at his home.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary Ann, son Sean, daughters Geraldine and Theresa, son-in-law Gerry and brother Liam (London). May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his son Sean's residence Corraphort on Wednesday, February 1 from 12 until 6pm, followed by removal to arrive at St Mary's Church Foxfield for 8pm.

Funeral Mass Thursday, February 2 at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. House private Wednesday, February 1 from 6pm please.

John ‘Johnny’ Murphy, Dunshaughlin, Meath / Dring, Co Longford

The death occurred on Monday, January 30 of John ‘Johnny’ Murphy, Dunshaughlin, Meath/ Dring, Co Longford, peacefully at The Mater Private Hospital, Dublin. Beloved son of the late Anna and Pat and brother of the late Garry. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mairéad, son Conor daughter Treasa, sisters Aideen, Anne and Barbara, brothers Paddy, David and Brian, mother-in-law Maureen, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral on Wednesday, February 1 in The Church of Saints Patrick and Seachnall after 11am Mass to Derrockstown Burial Garden. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to The Mater Private Foundation.



Michael Noonan, No 1 the Mews, Green Lane, Ballymahon, Co Longford

The death occurred on Saturday, January 28 of Michael Noonan, No 1 the Mews, Green Lane, Ballymahon, Co Longford, peacefully in Mullingar General Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Reposed in Thomond Lodge Nursing Home on Tuesday afternoon. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, February 1 at 11am followed by burial in Forgney Cemetery.

Christine Reynolds (née Steel), Schooland, Ballinalee, Co Longford



The death occurred on Friday, January 27 of Christine Reynolds (nee Steel) Schooland, Ballinalee, Co Longford and formerly of Derby, England, peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Bernard (Barney), sons Sean, Peter (Longford), Paul (Ballinalee), brothers, sister, daughters-in-law, her adored grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposed at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Tuesday evening January 31. Funeral service and cremation on Wednesday, February 1 at 2pm at the Lakelands Crematorium Dublin Road, Cavan. House private please.



If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie