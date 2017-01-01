Deaths in Longford - January 1, 2017

The death has occurred, peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, December 31, 2016 of Christine Badura, Corraphort, Foxfield, Fenagh, Leitrim. Predeceased by her loving husband Johann. Christine will be dearly missed by her daughters Veronika (Lehnardt) and Marianne, her sons-in-law Heinrich and Ewald, her grandchildren Jessica, Annika, David, Markus and Martina, her relatives, friends and neighbours. May Christine Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, January 3, 2017 in St Mary's Church, Foxfield. Private cremation afterwards at the Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu if desired, to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo.

Margaret (Peg) Burke (née McGrath), Funchinagh, Four Roads, Roscommon

The death has occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Friday, December 30, 2016 of Margaret (Peg) Burke (née McGrath), Funchinagh, Four Roads, Roscommon and formerly of Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow. Predeceased by her husband Michael John. Sadly missed by her daughter Anne Marie, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren Gavin and Brendan, brothers Bob, Christy and Pat, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Reposing at Dempsey’s Funeral Home, Ballyforan on Sunday evening, January 1, 2017 from 7pm until 8.30pm, followed by removal to the Church of Christ the Good Shepherd, Four Roads. Funeral Mass on Monday, January 2 at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Tisrara Cemetery.



Peggy Feeney, Conray/Drumnacross, Glencar, Leitrim

The death has occurred, peacefully at her home in Flushing, New York, on Christmas Day Sunday, December 25, 2016 of Peggy Feeney, Conray/Drumnacross, Glencar, Leitrim. Will be sadly missed by her brother Matthew, nephews, cousins, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the home of her brother Matthew on Sunday evening, January 1, 2017 from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday morning, January 2 to St Osnat's Church, Glencar to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Clare's Cemetery, Manorhamilton. May her gentle soul rest in peace.



Molly Fox, Unshanagh, Kinlough, Leitrim

The death has occurred, peacefully in her 95th year, on Friday, December 30, 2016 of Molly Fox, Unshanagh, Kinlough, Co Leitrim. Beloved mother of Brendan, Peter, John, Joe, Maeve and Tina. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-laws, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Eternal Peace.

Reposing in Gilmartins Funeral Home, Kinlough on Sunday evening, January 1, 2017 from 5.30pm with removal to arrive at St Aidan’s Church, Kinlough for 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday morning, January 2 at 11am followed by burial in Conwall Cemetery. House strictly private please.



Declan Foy, Derrinavoggy, Arigna, Roscommon

The death has occurred, suddenly while abroad, on Saturday, December 24, 2016 of Declan Foy, Derrinavoggy, Arigna, Roscommon. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Breege and Kevin, his beloved brother Adrian, sister Siobhán, daughters Jessica and Áine and their mother Kelly, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Sunday afternoon, January 1, 2017 from 3pm until 6.15pm. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Arigna, arriving 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, January 2 at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o Siobhán Foy.



Jennifer (Jenny) Irwin (née Whyte), Seefin, Bailieborough, Cavan

The death has occurred, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, January 1, 2017 of Jennifer (Jenny) Irwin (nee Whyte) Seefin, Bailieborough, Co Cavan. Wife of James and mother of William and John and darling grandchildren. Deeply regretted by her brother, sisters, brother in laws, sisters in law, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Reposing at her residence today, Sunday, January 1 from 5pm and again Monday, January 2 from 10am. Removal Tuesday, January 3 at 1.30pm to arrive at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Bailieborough for funeral service at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Urcher Graveyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of desired to Bailieborough Cancer Fund care of Clarkes Funeral Home, Bailieborough.



Eilis Killean, Donnybrook, Dublin/Longford

The death has occurred on December 13, peacefully at St Mary’s Nursing Home, Pembroke Park, Dublin of Eilis Killean, Donnybrook and late of Currygrane, Co Longford.

She will be sadly missed by her nephews Ultan and Aidan, niece Emer, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in Clonbroney Parish Church, Co Longford on Saturday, January 7 at 12 noon followed by burial in the cemetery.

Paul McCann, Griffinstown, Kinnegad, Westmeath

The death has occurred, suddenly at his home, on Sunday, January 1, 2017 of Paul McCann, Griffinstown, Kinnegad, Co Westmeath. Sadly missed by his loving mother Nan, brothers George, Michael and Joe, sisters Mary and Ann, uncles & aunts, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Paul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in St Camillus Nursing Centre Chapel, Killucan on Monday, January 2 from 3.30pm followed by mass at 5pm. Funeral mass on Tuesday, January 3 in St Mary’s Church, Kinnegad at 11am with burial afterwards in St Finian’s cemetery, Clonard. House Private Please. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Association.

Jennie McGivney (née Harte), Granardkill, Granard, Longford

The death has occurred, tragically following an accident, on Friday, December 30, 2016, of Jennie McGivney (née Harte), Granardkill, Granard, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Pat. Devoted mother to Anne, John Noel, Martha, Kate, Padraig, Sinead, and Donal. Sadly missed by her family, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday, January 1, 2017 from 3pm. Persons attending wake house should travel via Granard and exit via Browne’s Cross or Ferriskill Cross.

Removal to St Mary’s Church, Granard on Monday, January 2 arriving at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 3 at 12 noon followed by burial in Granardkill old cemetery. House private on Monday from 6pm please.



James Oliver Molloy, Castle Street, Roscommon Town, Roscommon / Rathgar, Dublin

The death has occurred, suddenly on Saturday, December 31, 2016, of James Oliver Molloy, formerly of Castle Street, Roscommon and Sandymount. Son of the late James and Rose Molloy and brother of the late Noel and Brian. He will be very sadly missed by his sisters Joan Murray, Mary Scott and Shena Fagan, brothers Norman, Barry, Dermott and John, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Monday, January 2, 2017 from 3.30pm until 5.30pm followed by Removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday, January 3 at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery.

Joseph (Joe) Neville, Rathcorbally, Monilea, Mullingar, Westmeath

The death has occurred, peacefully in his 95th year, on Friday, December 30, 2016, of Joseph (Joe) Neville, Rathcorbally, Monilea, Mullingar. Predeceased by his wife Margaret. He will be sadly missed by his sons Joe, Paddy and Mark, his daughters Lily, Margaret and Martina, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Shaw's Funeral Home on Sunday, January 1, 2017 from 3pm until 5pm with removal thereafter to the Cathedral Of Christ The King arriving at 5.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, January 2 at 10am followed by burial in Turin Cemetery.

David (Dave) Nolan, 18 St Patrick’s Terrace, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford

The death has occurred, peacefully at the General Hospital, Mullingar, on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, of David (Dave) Nolan, 18 St Patrick’s Terrace, Edgeworthstown.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Frances, (née Mulryan), family Bernie, Anne and David Jr, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor chapel on Sunday evening, January 1, 2017 from 5pm with evening prayers at 6:15pm, followed by removal to St Mary's Church to arrive at 7pm. Mass of the resurrection on Monday, January 2 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery.



Kieran Walsh, Finaway, Ballyjamesduff, Cavan / Belmullet, Mayo

The death has occurred, suddenly, on Thursday, December 29, 2016, of Kieran Walsh, Finaway, Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan and formerly Morahan, Belmullet, Co Mayo. Loving husband of Yvonne (nee McGahern) and loving father of Cillian, Shauna and Liam. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, parents Paddy and Mary Walsh, Morahan, Belmullet, Co Mayo, brothers Ray, Castlebar, Co Mayo and Mark, Celbridge, Co Kildare, sisters Colette McNicholas, Kiltimagh, Co Mayo, Marie Byrne, Clarenbridge, Co Galway and Elaine Rochford, Ballinameen, Co Roscommon, father and mother-in-law PJ and Marie McGahern Shannow, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, colleagues at the Ulster Bank, and all his relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his home in Finaway, Ballyjamesduff on Sunday, January 1, 2017 from 12 noon until 9 o'clock. Removal on Monday morning, January 2 to St Mary's Church, Crosserlough arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private to Family all day Saturday and Monday morning please.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie



And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie