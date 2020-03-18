WATCH | 'Health of our players, fans and everyone in the footballing family of Europe is at stake' - Niall Quinn

In an interview with FAITV, FAI Interim Deputy CEO Niall Quinn welcomed the decision by UEFA to reschedule EURO 2020 to 2021 owing to the ongoing Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm very pleased they took the decision to move the Euros on a year," Quinn revealed, adding, "It gives everyone breathing space at a really difficult time, an unprecedented time and one where the health of our players, fans and everyone in the footballing family of Europe is at stake."

2021 is the centenary of the FAI and there will be four EURO championship games in Dublin.

The Republic of Ireland still don't know if they will be in the Euros or not, and the semi-final play-off for Mick McCarthy's side against Slovakia has been rescheduled for between June 1 and 9, on provision that Covid-19 restrictions have lifted by that time.

McCarthy's contract as senior team boss ends on July 31, when former Longford Town and Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny is due to move up from his U-21 post to take the senior reins.

If the Republic of Ireland beat Slovakia and then defeat either Northern Ireland or Bosnia in the playoff final, the FAI's succession plan comes under scrutiny.

Quinn explained, "We're still in the position where we don't know if we're going to the Euros or not. We'll know on June 10 and I would have thought that June 10 would be a good time to start worrying or overly worrying about that particular incidence. We'll do that at the right time and speak to the stakeholders first. We won't be talking publicly until that time."

Watch the full interview with Niall Quinn above.

Also read: Longford Town FC out of action as Covid-19 stops soccer