Pat Shortt's funny talk with Deirdre O'Kane on RTÉ

Deirdre O’Kane was joined on her new show last night on RTÉ One by the much loved actor and comedian Pat Shortt.

Deirdre and Pat reminisced over career highlights and share personal experiences and memories – one memory in particular Deirdre admits she doesn’t even remember!

The new RTÉ presenter surprised Pat with some of her favourite clips from Pat’s work over the years from stand-up to stage, from screen to music career, the conversation that follows will reveal a different side to one of Ireland’s favourit comedians including family, fun, hotel rooms and green rooms!



For his most serious acting role in Lenny Abrahamson's Garage, Pat also tells Deirdre how when he was receiving an award for that performance in Monte Carlo, Prince Albert made a rather unusual request.



