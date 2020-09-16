WATCH: Legendary GAA broadcaster's tribute to ‘incredible’ Longford farmers

Legendary GAA broadcaster Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh has paid tribute to "incredible" Irish farmers and encouraged them to share why they are proud to farm on what is traditionally the biggest week on the farming calendar.

Speaking as part of the Agri Aware #AgCredible social media campaign, which is encouraging farmers to share this week why they are proud to farm, Mr Ó Muircheartaigh said that the work Irish farmers do is "incredible" and even though the National Ploughing Championships aren’t taking place this year due to Covid-19, he would encourage farmers to tell their story.

“Farmers mind the land and produce sustainable and healthy food for all of us. It’s hard work, and our farmers and the agricultural industry are famous the world over for the quality of Irish food. This time of year we would normally be celebrating the agriculture community at the National Ploughing Championships, but not in 2020 due to a changed environment.

“I encourage all involved in the agricultural industry to tell their story and spread the word of this vital Irish industry of which we’re all very, very proud. Let us keep the spirit alive and ensure that better times will reign again,” he said.

Mr Ó Muircheartaigh was speaking as part of the Agri Aware #AgCredible campaign, which was launched this week to coincide with what would have been the 2020 National Ploughing Championships.

Farmers are being asked to upload a 30-60 second video on social media and answer the question: ‘Why are you proud to farm?’ over the three-day period.

They are also being asked to accompany the post with #AgCredible, #Ploughing2020 and tag @AgriAware.