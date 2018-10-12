WATCH Latest Storm Callum weather update from Met Éireann HQ

Watch meteorologist Liz Walsh of Met Éireann give the very latest Storm Callum weather update.

Features of the storm

- Highest gust so far 67 Kts Belmullet, Co Mayo 7am Friday, October 12

- Moore Park, Co Cork recorded 20.6mm rainfall in just a 4-hour window overnight

- Storm Callum is now centred 150 nautical miles northwest of Belmullet.

- Heavy swipe of rain will continue to affect much of Munster, Leinster into the afternoon

Storm Callum is the 3rd named storm of the 2018/19 season. The other two storms occurred during September and were named Ali (19th) and Bronagh (20th).

