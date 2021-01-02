WATCH | Rock n'roll never forgets: Legendary Liam Reilly and Bagatelle rocks Longford Summer Festival with the classic Summer in Dublin

Longford Leader reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Rock n'roll never forgets: The legendary Liam Reilly and Bagatelle rocked the Longford Summer Festival in 2019 when they performed the classic 'Summer in Dublin'. 

Bagatelle's performance on July 12 was one of the highlights of the Summer Festival, which unfortunately didn't take place in 2020 owing to the Covid-19.

Longford fans of Bagatelle were deeply saddened this morning  to learn of the death of Liam Reilly and this performance by the Irish music legend is one they'll cherish. Rest In Peace Liam Reilly. 

 