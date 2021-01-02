WATCH | Rock n'roll never forgets: Legendary Liam Reilly and Bagatelle rocks Longford Summer Festival with the classic Summer in Dublin

Rock n'roll never forgets: The legendary Liam Reilly and Bagatelle rocked the Longford Summer Festival in 2019 when they performed the classic 'Summer in Dublin'.

Bagatelle's performance on July 12 was one of the highlights of the Summer Festival, which unfortunately didn't take place in 2020 owing to the Covid-19.

Longford fans of Bagatelle were deeply saddened this morning to learn of the death of Liam Reilly and this performance by the Irish music legend is one they'll cherish. Rest In Peace Liam Reilly.

Statement confirming the sad news of Liam Reilly's passing. One of Ireland's greatest performers. "With sad hearts, the family of Liam Reilly, musician, songwriter and frontman of Bagatelle, wish to confirm that he passed away suddenly but peacefully at his home on January 1st. — Sinéad Hussey (@SineadHus) January 2, 2021

"We know that his many friends and countless fans around the world will share in our grief as we mourn his loss, but celebrate the extraordinary talent of the man whose songs meant so much to so many. We ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time". — Sinéad Hussey (@SineadHus) January 2, 2021

"I remember that Summer in Dublin".

RIP Liam Reilly. — Senator Eugene Murphy (@SenatorEMurphy) January 2, 2021

A native of Dundalk in Co Louth, Liam Reilly fronted Bagatelle for over 40 years, with hits including Summer in Dublin, Trump Card and Second Violin. https://t.co/VzB2j7hcVO — RTÉ News (@rtenews) January 2, 2021