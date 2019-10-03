WATCH LIVE: Take a look at Storm Lorenzo as it hits Ireland

Our Storm Lorenzo coverage is proudly sponsored by Supermac's Longford - Delivery service available

As Storm Lorenzo hits on Thursday the country is braced for impact with several weather warnings in place.

You can track Storm Lorenzo's progress live on the tracker above.

You can also scroll forward using the bar at the bottom to see the latest projected path of Hurricane Lorenzo.

