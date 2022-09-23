WATCH: Celebrity chef Neven Maguire cooked up a 'feast fit for a farmer' at Ploughing 2022

Celebrity Chef Neven Maguire cooked up a storm over the three days at the National Ploughing Championships. As per his latest cookbook, he showed the crowd 'simple recipes for easy everyday eating'.
Speaking to Neven backstage, he told Siobhan Donohoe how after 12 years of doing cooking demonstrations at the National Ploughing Championships, that he never gets tired of it. "It's so good to meet the food producers and the farming community, this is what real Ireland is about to me."
Neven's demonstration consisted of a starter of warm steak salad with blue cheese dressing. For mains he cooked a nice Connemara rack of lamb, followed by a delicious Jersey milk panna cotta. All recipes are available in his new cookbook Neven Maguire's Midweek Meals.
