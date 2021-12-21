WATCH: Flying home for Christmas to Ireland West Airport to see her grandchildren!

On December 21 last year Ireland West Airport closed due to COVID-19 restrictions and thousands of people couldn't make it home for Christmas.
While we know this Christmas won't be a normal one again, for many like Catherine Forkin, 89, from Manchester, who hasn't seen her grandchildren in Mayo and Galway for almost 2 years, this Christmas will be an extra special one.
Here is a very special video of her journey to spend Christmas with her family.
Warning: Have the tissues at the ready!
