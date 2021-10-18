Longford's Lorna Quinn returns to Fair City tonight as Lucy Mallon

It’s been ten years since Lucy Mallon, played by Lorna Quinn from Longford, last set foot in Carrigstown, or rather stepped out of Carrigstown after a final showdown with Dolores and Pete.

Fair City fans will remember Lucy as the deeply troubled young woman who became obsessed with Dolores Molloy having met her at a donor seminar. Lucy, having lost her mother, latched onto Dolores and Dolores, being kindhearted took Lucy under her wing and introduced her to the community.

As time went on, seeing that she needed professional help, Lucy left under a cloud having terrified Dolores and broken Wayne’s heart to whom she was engaged! She moved to Drogheda and it is there that she has been ever since; to overcome her fixation on Dolores she started therapy with a man called Tyler. The nature and form of this ongoing therapy turns out to be far from conventional.

Lucy returns to work on an insurance claim in Carrigstown, 100 percent aware that she is likely to cross paths with Dolores, but she is confident that the personal growth she's worked hard to achieve will allow her to navigate the awkwardness, and return to her home in Drogheda, unscathed.

Viewers who have not yet met Lucy can expect to be continually surprised by her. She is a clever, bright, quick-thinking character who skillfully manages her day-to-day encounters with aplomb.

She has prepared herself for returning to this place that holds so much history for her. It all remains to be seen whether the personal growth she has worked so hard to achieve will stand to her as she comes face to face with very significant people from her time in Carrigstown, or if gradually the cracks will begin to re-appear once again.

Speaking of her return to Carrigstown after ten years away, Lorna Quinn said “I am so excited to be returning to Fair City! I often wondered might Lucy Mallon ever return, and if so, what could be her reason! I had such a wonderful time in 2011/2012 when I first played this character, and now the opportunity to return and step into her shoes again, really is a dream come true for me. I hope the viewers of Fair City enjoy her storyline!”

Tune in tonight on RTÉ One at 8pm