WATCH | Longford's Jimmy Jests rewrites Gloria Gaynor classic to bring us 'the coronavirus survival song' #Covid19
I used to fly, now I barely go outside; I've got all the wipes I'll need 'til the day we are freed; Aren't we the one's that always seem to panic buy
Longford's Jimmy Jests (the witty Jimmy Connell from Edgeworthstown) has a huge online following and as the country comes to terms with Covid-19 restrictions, Jimmy used his time in isolation to compose his unique twist on the Gloria Gaynor classic 'I will survive' to bring us 'the coronavirus survival song'.
