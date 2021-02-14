WATCH: Ireland coach Andy Farrell's reaction to Six Nations defeat to France
IRELAND remain winless after two rounds of the Guinness Six Nations Championship after France recorded their first win in Dublin in a decade this Sunday.
A much fancied Les Bleus sided recorded a hard fought 15-13 victory over Farrell's charges at the Aviva Stadium to recorded their first win at the Lansdowne Road venue since 2011.
Ireland must now switch their focus to a must-win round three fixture against a struggling Italian side in Rome on Saturday, February 27 at 2.15pm Irish time.
