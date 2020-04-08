Iarnród Éireann Alert | All Dublin/Sligo line services will involve bus transfers between Longford and Boyle
Iarnród Éireann is advising that all services in both directions on the Dublin/Sligo line this weekend will involve bus transfers between Longford and Boyle.
This is due to essential line works taking place on the Dublin/Sligo line.
Thursday, April 9
19:15 Connolly to Sligo will operate to Longford only, bus transfers from Longford to Dromod, Carrick-on-Shannon and Boyle , second train from Boyle at 22.15hrs
Friday, April 10
06:55 Connolly to Sligo is cancelled
09:05 Connolly to Sligo will operate to Longford only, bus transfers from Longford to Dromod, Carrick-on-Shannon and Boyle , second train from Boyle at 11:50 to Sligo
11:00 Connolly to Sligo will operate to Longford only, bus transfers from Longford to Dromod, Carrick-on-Shannon and Boyle , second train from Boyle at 13:50hrs to Sligo
15:00 Connolly to Sligo will operate to Longford only, bus transfers from Longford to Dromod, Carrick-on-Shannon and Boyle , second train from Boyle at 17:50hrs to Sligo
19:15 Connolly to Sligo will operate to Longford only, bus transfers from Longford to Dromod, Carrick-on-Shannon and Boyle , second train from Boyle at 22:15hrs to Sligo
05:40 Sligo to Connolly is cancelled
06:40 Sligo to Connolly will operate to Boyle only, bus transfers from Boyle to Carrick-on-Shannon, Dromod and Longford, second train at 08:20hrs from Longford to Connolly
11:05 Sligo to Connolly will operate to Boyle only, bus transfers from Boyle to Carrick-on-Shannon, Dromod and Longford, second train at 12:50hrs from Longford to Connolly
15:05 Sligo to Connolly will operate to Boyle only, bus transfers from Boyle to Carrick-on-Shannon, Dromod and Longford, second train at 17:00hrs from Longford to Connolly
19:00 Sligo to Connolly will operate to Boyle only, bus transfers from Boyle to Carrick-on-Shannon, Dromod and Longford, second train at 21:20hrs from Longford to Connolly
Saturday, April 11
09:00 Connolly to Sligo will operate to Longford only, bus transfers from Longford to Dromod, Carrick-on-Shannon and Boyle, second train from Boyle at 11:50hrs to Sligo
13:00 Connolly to Sligo will operate to Longford only, bus transfers from Longford to Dromod, Carrick-on-Shannon and Boyle, second train from Boyle at 15:50hrs to Sligo
19:15 Connolly to Sligo will operate to Longford only, bus transfers from Longford to Dromod, Carrick-on-Shannon and Boyle, second train from Boyle at 22:50hrs to Sligo
09:05 Sligo to Connolly will operate to Boyle only, bus transfers from Boyle to Carrick-on-Shannon, Dromod and Longford, second train at 10:55hrs from Longford to Connolly
13:05 Sligo to Connolly will operate to Boyle only, bus transfers from Boyle to Carrick-on-Shannon, Dromod and Longford, second train at 15:00hrs from Longford to Connolly
19:05 Sligo to Connolly will operate to Boyle only, bus transfers from Boyle to Carrick-on-Shannon, Dromod and Longford, second train at 21:20hrs from Longford to Connolly
Sunday, April 12
09:00 Connolly to Sligo will operate to Longford only, bus transfers from Longford to Dromod, Carrick-on-Shannon and Boyle, second train from Boyle at 11:50hrs to Sligo
13:00 Connolly to Sligo will operate to Longford only, bus transfers from Longford to Dromod, Carrick-on-Shannon and Boyle, second train from Boyle at 15:50hrs to Sligo
19:15 Connolly to Sligo will operate to Longford only, bus transfers from Longford to Dromod, Carrick-on-Shannon and Boyle, second train from Boyle at 22:15hrs to Sligo
09:05 Sligo to Connolly will operate to Boyle only, bus transfers from Boyle to Carrick-on-Shannon, Dromod and Longford, second train at 10:55hrs from Longford to Connolly
13:05 Sligo to Connolly will operate to Boyle only, bus transfers from Boyle to Carrick-on-Shannon, Dromod and Longford, second train at 15:00hrs from Longford to Connolly
19:05 Sligo to Connolly will operate to Boyle only, bus transfers from Boyle to Carrick-on-Shannon, Dromod and Longford, second train at 21:20hrs from Longford to Connolly
