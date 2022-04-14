WATCH: Racing with The Leader: Episode 5 I Peter Roe and Dermot McLoughlin

IN this week's episode of Racing with the Leader, Gary and Colm chat with Fairyhouse Racecourse General Manager, Peter Roe and last year's Irish Grand National winning trainer, Dermot McLoughlin.
They chat to Peter about preparations at the County Meath racecourse ahead of their biggest weekend of the year and Dermot rekindles memories of last year's thrilling success with Freewheelin' Dylan!
Dermot tells us about his steep family history in racing from his father winning the Irish National to their connections with the Dreaper family and Peter has a plea to the powers above about the calendar!
