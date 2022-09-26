Search

26 Sept 2022

WATCH | Longford Senator Micheál Carrigy backing calls for 0% VAT on newspapers

Reporter:

Longford Live reporter

26 Sept 2022 2:18 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford Senator Micheál Carrigy, who is Fine Gael spokesperson in the Seanad on Media, has called on Minister Martin to support the 0% VAT for newspapers while making statements on the Report of the Future of Media Commission.  

Senator Carrigy said, “We met with News Brands Ireland and Local Ireland and the Minister is due to meet them this week. They painted a very stark picture of where the newspaper sector is at the moment with regard to costs.

"Being a small retailer myself, I can see the reduction in the purchasing of newspapers because people are looking at online content, so a lot of the advertising and income from sales has been affected.

"As I said, they painted very stark picture. I ask that the Minister would look strongly at supporting them with their asks in regard to 0% VAT.

"The cost to the Exchequer is in the region of €18.5 million but I think it is worth it. We need proper, correct and trusted information, not the disinformation which we have from some other sources. I would be very strong in asking for support on that.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media