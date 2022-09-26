WATCH | Longford Senator Micheál Carrigy backing calls for 0% VAT on newspapers

Longford Senator Micheál Carrigy, who is Fine Gael spokesperson in the Seanad on Media, has called on Minister Martin to support the 0% VAT for newspapers while making statements on the Report of the Future of Media Commission.

Senator Carrigy said, “We met with News Brands Ireland and Local Ireland and the Minister is due to meet them this week. They painted a very stark picture of where the newspaper sector is at the moment with regard to costs.

"Being a small retailer myself, I can see the reduction in the purchasing of newspapers because people are looking at online content, so a lot of the advertising and income from sales has been affected.

"As I said, they painted very stark picture. I ask that the Minister would look strongly at supporting them with their asks in regard to 0% VAT.

"The cost to the Exchequer is in the region of €18.5 million but I think it is worth it. We need proper, correct and trusted information, not the disinformation which we have from some other sources. I would be very strong in asking for support on that.”