WATCH | Heartbroken staff at Esquires Longford grateful to emergency services who tackled devastating fire

The heartbroken staff at Esquires Longford have expressed appreciation to the emergency services who tackled yesterday's devastating fire at the renowned business in the N4 Axis Centre.

Fergal McGovern has also thanked the community for the offers of the support and vowed to reopen the café.

"We would like to thank you for the offers of support we have received in the last couple of days; it means so much to us all. The store will be closed for now and we will update here as soon as possible when we have an opening date.



"We now start the process of rebuilding Longford’s favourite café and hope to be serving you in the near future.”

In a Facebook post, the emergency services from Longford and Edgeworthstown that tackled the blaze came in for praise.

"The staff at Esquires Longford are utterly heartbroken at the loss of their beloved store - a feeling we share with them deeply.

"We are so grateful to the emergency services who attended the scene and helped tackle the flames. We cannot thank you enough."

Pride was also expressed at 'staff’s quick reaction' to the fire 'and, as a result, thankfully no one was injured'.