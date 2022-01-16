Ballymahon honours memory of Ashling Murphy #VigilforAshling

The people of Ballymahon gathered on Saturday outside the community library to remember the late Offaly teacher Ashling Murphy.
Vigils also took place in Granard, Ardagh and Newtownforbes on Friday, with further ceremonies of remembrance for 23-year-old Ashling Murphy taking place yesterday, Saturday, January 15, in Ballymahon (the Community Library in the afternoon & Leo Casey GAA grounds that evening), Longford town (Market Square), Drumlish (at St Mary's Church), Aughnacliffe (Leebeen Park) and Ardagh (St Brigid's Church).
There is a Vigil in Newtowncashel today (Sunday, May 16), while on Monday, January 17 there is a Vigil at 1.30pm at the Longford Remembrance Garden, organised by Longford Women's Link and Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan and members of Longford County Council.
Vigils for Ashling #VigilForAshling
Sunday, May 16
4.30pm: Newtowncashel (Cashel GAA carpark)
Monday, May 17
1.30pm: Remembrance Garden (opposite Áras an Chontae), Longford town
7pm: Dromard Ladies Football Club
An online Book of Condolences has also been opened for Ashling Murphy RIP by the Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Cllr Peggy Nolan and you can sign it by CLICKING HERE
