Longford Senator calls for introduction of fixed fines for teens who engage in anti-social behaviour

Longford Fine Gael Senator Micheál Carrigy spoke in the Seanad yesterday in relation to anti-social behaviour amongst our younger people.
“This issue is becoming extremely prevalent on our streets in all the towns and villages," remarked Senator Carrigy.
"You need only have watched 'Claire Byrne Live' on Monday night to see images that are replicated in every single town around the country."
He added, "I am a firm advocate of the recently established community safety partnerships. There have been three pilot programmes set up including Longford, Waterford and inner city Dublin. That is the way forward. We must work together. Anti-social behaviour is a serious issue.
"The vast majority of this is being carried out by your teenagers. Parents must take more responsibility. Parents need to take more responsibility, particularly for kids aged under 16. Something such as fixed fines should be put in place for situations in which children involve themselves in this behaviour. Something has to be put in place to ensure more care is taken.”
