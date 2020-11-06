WATCH: Carrigy tells Seanad €13m Longford regeneration investment is 'much-needed' for county's economic future

Fine Gael Senator Micheal Carrigy has spoken publicly about how a proposed multi-million euro regeneration investment will underpin Longford's economic well-being for generations to come.

In response to an article carried by the Leader yesterday concerning ongoing efforts to bring about a government backed €13m fund towards the town's Camlin Quarter, Senator Carrigy said the project would bring untold benefits to the county going forward.

The Leader revealed yesterday of how efforts to bring about the multi-million euro announcement were ongoing with confirmation expected to come over the next three to four weeks.

Those plans provide for monies to be ring-fenced to carry out major overhaul works at the town's 18 acre Connolly Barracks site, to install a major innovation hub at the former Providers building alongside significant regenerative works at the Mall, Great Water Street and Abbeycartron.

It had been rumoured that those plans would be formally announced over the coming days, but the Leader now understands that the project, which is still at 'application stage', is likely to be signed off on either at the end of this month or the first week in December.

"It is a project to co-ordinate the development of the northern area of Longford town, utilising key assets and connecting the functional area in a strategic way that maximises ongoing and future investment," Senator Carrigy told the Seanad this week.

"The plan incorporates an area of more than 55 acres, encompassing the 18 acre Sean Connolly Barracks site, with a new focus on the River Camlin.

"Longford has a high ratio of jobs to resident population, which indicates a need to provide suitable and attractive residential development in proximity to those jobs, as well as to develop more sustainable travel patterns and ensure the town derives economic benefit from the jobs it supports.

"If that is done, the town will be able to provide an enhanced range of services and facilities to the surrounding rural community and associated economises."

