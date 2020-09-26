Excellent work of Longford teens in welcoming Syrian families to Granard highlighted on RTÉ's Today programme

The team from RTÉ's Today programme visited Granard recently for a special feature on Lus na Gréine's Youth Group who have been shortlisted for a national Garda Youth Award following the warm welcome they've extended to Syrian Refugee families in the north Longford town.

Reporter James Patrice interviewed a number of the youngsters involved with the Lus na Gréine group who were winners of the Roscommon Longford Garda Youth Awards for their work in 'How to make our community a safer place to live in'.

Lauren (15), outlined how the group participated in a survival programme last summer as the Granard youngsters immersed themselves in what the Syrian families experienced. "It helped us get a better understanding of what the Syrian families went through before they came here."

Alan explained how they recreated a structure similar to the kind refugees may find themselves in and how scary it must have been for the Syrian people having to flee home.

Katelyn highlighted that the plight of the Syrians opened their eyes as to 'how lucky we really are'.

Lorna from Respond said the Lus na Gréine group showed tremendous empathy towards the Syrian families now resident in their town.

While Lus na Gréine Manager Eileen Finan praised the young people for their endeavours. "We're very proud of what they have achieved."

The segment with the Lus na Gréine group was broadcast last Friday afternoon on RTÉ One's Today programme.