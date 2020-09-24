Finally some live music as Drumlish brothers Cronin announce Backstage Theatre gig

It's been a long, dark year so far and we've all suffered from the loss of live music but there's a light at the end of the tunnel as the arts industry starts to rise from the ashes.

Drumlish band, Cronin, have announced two actual gigs, including one in the Backstage Theatre on October 16, following the release of their latest music video, There's a Darkness.

Put together from footage on the road in Norway, and performances at Dublin's Olympia Theatre and the Stables in Mullingar, with some extra footage at Transmission Rooms Studio in Drumlish, There's a Darkness is taken from the mini album, A View from the Next Room.

The video is edited by Cronin's long term video collaborator, Kingston.

The band is set to play two live gigs - Backstage Theatre on October 16 and Mullingar Arts Centre on October 24.

These will be the first shows from the band, who are never normally off the road, since January and their first Irish shows of the year.

These will be limited capacity with full social distancing measures implemented and observing all government health guidelines, these gigs are a must-see for every music fan in the midlands.