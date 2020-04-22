WATCH | Longford Comhairle na nÓg releases new song, Stand Tall

Longford Comhairle na nÓg are delighted to release the song Stand Tall, which is performed by Longford Comhairle na nÓg and the young people of Longford. The song was written by Ben Blance Music Therapy and arranged by Paul Gurney at Real World Studios.

The visuals are by Nathan Sheridan Media and the project is funded by Longford Westmeath CYPSC.

A word from the Comhairle on this project:

"In December 2019 we organised an intercultural performance event for the young people of Longford. This was a huge success for us and from it we wanted to create something that could help our community, in a creative way. We decided,through the help of Ben Blance Music Therapy, that we wanted to record a song to promote anti-bullying and togetherness. This is all performed by the young people who took part in our event in December "Together in Harmony" and the Longford Comhairle na nÓg (event funded by the Longford County Council)

"During the Covid-19 outbreak and lockdown we decided to release and promote it now, rather than later. These are difficult, unknown times that are producing emotions in us all and we understand that there are people that may be alone or struggling and we want to share our message of support through this song and video. This is a song about solidarity and that is what the Longford Comhairle na nÓg are encouraging."