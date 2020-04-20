WATCH | #AtHomeWithBackstage: Longford's June Belton discusses the plans for St Mel's Musical Society's 2020 production

There were so many shows due to come to Backstage Theatre this season, all of which have had to be cancelled or postponed, much to the dismay of theatre-goers across the county.

But Backstage Theatre is ensuring its presence is still felt in the county by kickstarting a new #AtHomeWithBackstage series, where Janice Gibney chats to performers and companies who were due to perform and who will hopefully be back on the stage soon.

First up, she spoke to June Belton, Chairperson of St Mel's Musical Society. The society was due to open its nine-night run of Hairspray last Friday night, April 17, but, due to these unforeseen circumstances, Hairspray has been postponed to April 2021.

In her interview above, June discusses the plans for the coming year and how the society will adjust to its new production schedule.

Finishing off her interview, the former nurse expressed her gratitude to the frontline staff who are working so hard to keep everyone else safe during this difficult time.

"The important thing is that we all come out of this without losing a loved one," said June.