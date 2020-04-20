WATCH | What's the quack? Adorable footage shows a mother duck and her ducklings taking a walk in Longford town

We've heard of dolphins returning to the canals of Venice since the people went into lockdown and now Longford has its own little example of animals taking over.

The above footage shows an adorable family of ducks taking a stroll down St Mel's Road yesterday (Sunday, April 19). The mother duck is leading what looks like eleven ducklings down the middle of the road - probably headed to join the other ducks at the mall.

Thanks to Louise Coffey for sending us this footage. The video was taken by Siobhán Coffey and David Noone who were lucky enough to come across the adorable scene.