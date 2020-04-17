WATCH | Gardaí in Granard go the extra mile to make a little girl's birthday more special

Social distancing is making it difficult for us to celebrate birthdays the way we used to and perhaps nobody is hit harder by that than children.

But gardaí in Granard endeavoured to make Ella Johnston's fifth birthday that little bit more special yesterday when they organised a drive-by birthday greeting.

Ella and her nine-year-old brother Kian were delighted when they heard the sirens of the squad car as it stopped outside the gate of their Ballinalee home. The windows were rolled down so that gardaí inside could wish Ella a happy birthday.

"She was quiet while they were here but loved it and couldn't stop talking about it," said Ella's mother Teresa, who sent in this video of the drive-by.

Also in the video is Ella's dad, Padraig, who brought her over to say hello to the passing gardaí.

Five-year-old Ella and her brother Kian (9) are pictured below cutting the cake for her birthday.

The Longford Leader would like to say a big happy birthday to Ella.

