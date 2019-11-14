Watch: JPC chair tells crime gangs 'Longford is not a place for criminal activity and we will not tolerate it"

The chairperson of Longford's Joint Policing Committee has said the actions of gardaí and Criminal Assets Bureau officers in targeting the activities of a notorious and locally based crime gang will have far-reaching consequences in the fight against organised crime.

Fianna Fáíl Cllr Seamus Butler was speaking after a raft of searches across Longford and seven other counties resulted in a six figure seizure of various items suspected to be the proceeds of crime.

Cllr Butler, who maintained he had been calling for Cab to step up its anti crime focus in Longford for the past three years, said the results of this morning's operation had been long overdue.

"It's more than welcome," he said.

"There have been blatant and ostentatious exhibits of wealth going unchecked. It has now been checked and the message will now go out that Longford is not a place for criminal activity and we will not tolerate it in the future.

"We didn't tolerate it in the past but now action has finally been taken."

Cllr Butler heaped praise on the actions of both gardaí and Cab officials, adding he, together with his colleagues at JPC level would like to see similar such clampdowns in the future.

"I think the prosecutions will follow and the further acquisition of property by Cab has to follow from today. The documentation and information they will have received I firmly believe will lead to further arrests and the further confisication of ill gotten gains."