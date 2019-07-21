WATCH| Plenty of 'get up and go' at the Granard Agri show

Day one of the Granard Agricultural show commenced yesterday, July 20, in what was the 68th annual event.

The action kicked off bright and early with plenty to do and see, such as many of the new introductions to the show this year. One such introduction was the cow and calf championship sponsored by AXA insurance, which was the undoubted highlight of the show boasting an impressive €2,000 prize fund. This was eventually won by a farmer from Quilty in Co Clare.

GALLERY| So much to do and see at the Granard Agri show

The first day of the show comprised of a mixture of sheep, cattle, goats, poultry, and horse classes. There were also plenty of crafts, baked goods, flowers and entries from this year's schools and photo competitions on display. The consistently popular dog show also drew the crowds, as well as the bouncy castles and attractions aimed at the younger generations, ensuring it was a fantastic day for all in attendance.

Don't forget, the Granard agricultural show is a two-day event, with the second day of action taking place again in Higginstown, bright and early this morning, July 21.

This has been dubbed 'showjumping day' by organisers and jumping will get underway from 11am.

Also read: Patrick Durkin opens his farm gates to the Granard show