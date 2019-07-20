GALLERY| Excitement surrounds day one of the Granard Agri show

Day one of the 68th annual Granard agricultural show got up and running in Higginstown, Granard, Co Longford earlier today, Saturday July 20.

Although rain forecasts threatened to interfere with this year's event, the rain stayed away and nothing could dampen the spirit of attendees.

Dubbed by Fr Cadam, who blessed the show, as 'a great day out', who added that 'It always is here in Granard'.

The event was officially opened on the day by National show secretary, Jim Harrison, who compared the organisation of a show like Granards, to baking a cake.

He said: "I always say that shows are a bit like baking a cake, due to the ingredients and the first ingredient of any show is their committee.

"I would like to congratulate the whole committee for what they are doing here in Granard."

With a mixture of livestock classes, working hunter classes, foods, crafts, art, baked goods and more, there was plenty for people to feast their eyes and ears upon.

Hazel McVeigh, Granard agri show committee secretary, reiterated the committee's gratitude to all who have supported the show to date, not to mention the abundance of sponsors, both local and national.

One such sponsor is AXA Insurance, who are the sponsors of the €2,000 prize fund on offer as part of the newly introduced cow and calf championship.

Hazel McVeigh said: "Without our sponsors a day like this simply cannot happen.

Continuing she said: "We went to a lot of people and nobody turned us down.

"From the Granard show committee thank you for your continued support."

For those who could not attend the show today, do not worry as there is further action taking place from bright and early tomorrow, Sunday July 21.

So if you haven't yet, make the journey to the Granard agri show. You will not regret it!