WATCH| Minister Ring's full speech at the launch of Edgeworthstown library development

Minsiter Ring was in a jovial mood in Edgeworthstown earlier today, June 20, as he officially turned the sod and launched the Edgeworthstown library project.

Standing alongside Minister Boxer Moran and elected members of Longford county council, Minister Ring praised the work of Longford library staff and the Edgeworthstown development association in getting the project this far.

He then called on the people of Ireland to start using services like the library or risk losing them.