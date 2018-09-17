WATCH | Longford band Brave Giant release music video for latest single 'Somebody's Someone'

The lads of Brave Giant are as high as kites this week following the immediate success of their latest single, 'Somebody's Someone', which was released on Friday and shot to the top of the iTunes Pop Charts.

And they've just released a brand new music video to accompany the new single.

