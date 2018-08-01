WATCH: Longford soprano Emer Barry's spectacular cover of Kate Bush classic 'Wuthering Heights'
Emer Barry does a Celtic Opera version of 'Wuthering Heights'
'Wuthering Heights' has long been one of the most popular Kate Bush songs and Longford soprano, Emer Barry, has done her own Celtic Opera version of the song, complete with a stunning music video.
Using Celtic drum beats and accompanied by Orchestra, Irish Soprano Emer Barry released 'Wuthering Heights' on July 30, 2018, to celebrate the birthday of two legends - Emily Bronte (July 30, 1818) and Kate Bush (July 30, 1958).
Scroll up to listen to this beautiful version of the song.
Longford Lives: Emer Barry brings debut album 'Storyteller' home
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on