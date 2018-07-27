WATCH: Cruthú Arts Festival kicks off in Longford Town

Cruthú Arts Festival is well and truly underway with the opening of the annual four-day event taking place yesterday evening in the town.

And a great reaction was received for a Longford Leader Live video last night when State Lights performed an acoustic set in the front lounge of the Longford Arms Hotel.

The band's singer, Shane 'Shobsy' O'Brien, and guitarist, Joe Regan from Granard, came down from Dublin to perform some originals and covers in the Longford Town venue.

State Lights recently released their latest single, 'Freedom', with an accompanying music video.

Longford man's band State Lights releases colourful music video for their brand new single, 'Freedom'