WATCH: Vera Twomey expresses her support for Longford Says Yes to Medical Cannabis ahead of tonight's meeting

Person of the Year, Vera Twomey, will be among the guests at tonight's Longford Says Yes to Medical Cannabis meeting, which takes place in the Family Centre behind St Mel's Cathedral at 8pm.

Ahead of the meeting, Ms Twomey took to Facebook to show her support for the campaign.

Also speaking at the event will be TD Gino Kenny, and Kenny Tynan who defied the odds and survived a brain tumour.