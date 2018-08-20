'Running Fireman' Alex O'Shea brings 32 Marathon Challenge to Longford

32 marathons, 32 counties, 16 days

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is delighted to announce that Cork fire fighter "The Running Fireman" Alex O'Shea will bring his 32 Marathon, 32 counties in 16 days Challenge to Longford on Tuesday, September 11. All proceeds will go towards supporting the life changing work of the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Alex will have completed Marathon No. 19 and 20 in Meath and Cavan the previous day before travelling to Longford.

Alex will be joined on his challenge by Tralee native Garda Ollie O'Sullivan who will not only crew for Alex but will take on his own personal challenge to run 50km of the 84km a day every day of the challenge.

Ahead of the Challenge Alex said: "A big thanks to everyone in Longford for supporting us with Marathon No 21 particularly Brendan Doyle of Longford Canal Marathon. We are looking forward to taking our amazing challenge to Longford. I would encourage everyone to come along and run even part of the distance."

Once Marathon No. 21 is completed, Alex will immediately head on to Westmeath where he will embark on Marathon No. 22 that afternoon at the Lillyput Adventure Centre.

Patrick Burke, Chairman of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind commented: "We have huge admiration for the courage Alex is showing to take on this momentous challenge. Everyone here wishes him and Ollie the very best of luck. Support like this makes a real difference to our work changing lives of those who are vision impaired and families of children with autism."

There are numerous ways to get involved including joining Alex by running anything from a mile to a full marathon, making a donation or taking a sponsorship card.

Further information including routes & times can be viewed here: www.alexoshea.ie