WATCH: Evolution Stage School brighten the town in their newest video

Students of Evolution Stage School showed their talents in both the dance studio and the streets of Longford in their newest video, "Turn Your Magic On".

The lively video features tap-dance students from Evolution's Longford, Kinnegad and Roscommon schools who took part in the 'Tap Workshop', led by Tracey Carty, from August 9 to 10. Both students and teacher worked hard to produce a fantastic video in just over seven hours of work.

The music used is an interesting mix of rock band Coldplay and folk band Kíla.

The video shows the dancers not only in their typical Longford Dance Studio, but also in parts of Longford town, including St. Mel's Cathedral and some of the colourful murals scattered throughout the town.