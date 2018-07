This is the moment that proud groom Richie Cummins sang to his bride and soul mate Katriona Donnelly, who live in Edgeworthstown, at their wedding in Balyna House, Moyvalley Hotel, Enfield.

Richie's emotional rendition of Ronan Keating's 'This I Promise You' went down a treat.

