Longford couple tie knot during magical vintage style wedding

Mr & Mrs Richard Cummins, Edgeworthstown celebrated their marriage in style

Soul mates Richard Cummins and Katriona Donnelly, who live in Edgeworthstown, celebrated their marriage in beautiful Balyna House, Moyvalley Hotel, Enfield.

Blessed with glorious sunshine, the ceremony, on Thursday, June 28, featured a retro vintage theme with a Cadillac and groom Richie created old style vintage decorations for the special day.

And proud groom Richie certainly displayed no sign of any nerves as he sang Ronan Keating's 'This I Promise You' for his beautiful bride Katriona as she her made her entrance for the wedding ceremony.

Guests really loved Richie's rendition of the song, which includes the line 'I am yours now from this moment on', with one guest commenting, "Well done Richie. It was a pleasure to be part of this day for you and Triona."

The bridesmaids were Katriona's sisters, Michelle O'Rourke and Louise Donnelly, and the Best Man was Anthony Spillane (Edgeworthstown) and groomsman Carl Gahan (Kinnegad).

Richie's parents are Daniel and Marilyn Cummins, and Katriona is a daughter of Robert and Evelyn Donnelly.