Ireland West Airport to reopen on Wednesday, July 1

Ireland West Airport will be reopening for flight operations on Wednesday, July 1. Initially, Ryanair will operate services to ten destinations. See the list of services on www.ryanair.com

At Ireland West Airport your wellbeing is our number one priority. We understand that air travel in this current coronavirus (Covid-19) world is a new experience for everybody. It is our priority to ensure that all our passengers and staff at the airport keep healthy and safe.

Ireland West Airport is following Ireland's public health advice in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic. There is more information on Covid-19 HERE

From July 1 we will be introducing a range of new measures, which reflect both Ireland’s national Covid-19 guidelines, and the recent guidelines developed by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), to ensure the safe return of flight operations in Europe’s aviation sector.

When you travel through the airport we encourage the public to adhere to the following protocols to ensure we protect each other and ensure the journey through Ireland West Airport continues to be a safe and pleasant one. See details of the new measures introduced at the airport in the video that accompanies this story.

New Covid-19 Protocols

Follow the air carrier advice concerning the expected duration of time required to be at the airport before your flight Do not come to the airport if you have the following symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell Only those with a confirmed flight booking should enter the airport terminal building, anyone not flying should not enter the check-in, departure or arrival areas at the airport. This advice is in line with the current EASA guidelines. Exceptions will be allowed for persons accompanying persons with reduced mobility, unaccompanied minors, etc Wear a face covering/mask throughout your journey through the airport to protect yourself and your fellow passengers. Passengers should bring their own face mask but if you forget to do so, masks will be available for purchase at the airport. Children under the age of 13 will not be asked to wear face masks and passengers who have a valid medical reason for not wearing a face mask will also be exempt. Where possible use On-Line Check-In and Electronic Boarding Passes Practice physical distancing where possible in line with national guidelines Keep your hands clean on the go by using hand sanitiser at the numerous hand sanitiser stations at the airport Please use contactless card to pay for goods and services at the airport where possible Passengers are recommended to pre-book car parking online in advance. Contactless pay machines and entry columns are available at both entry and exit to the car park. Customers who have not booked online in advance, can also use a contactless tap facility or insert their card upon arrival to the airport’s car park At all times, adhere to respiratory etiquette, hand hygiene, and avoid touching your face, nose, eyes and mouth



There are a number of differences you will see when you travel through the airport which are there to ensure your safety and allow you to continue with your journey.

Hand Sanitiser stations will be available at a number of locations throughout the airport All our passenger facing staff working at the airport will be wearing face masks You will see protective screens in place at many places including check-in, Information Desk, and retail and catering outlets. This is to protect both you and those working at Ireland West Airport Enhanced cleaning regimes are in place throughout the terminal with increased disinfecting of regular touch points such as hand rails and buttons. Signage and floor stickers are in place to remind passengers to maintain physical distancing and respect others around them as they travel through the airport In-terminal announcements detailing the guidelines for physical distancing and good hygiene practices from Ireland’s Department of Health are being broadcast at frequent intervals Dedicated support staff will be available in the terminal to provide guidance to passengers on the measures that are in place. In some areas of the airport, one-way flows will be in place.



We all have a responsibility to look after our own personal hygiene. Passengers are reminded of the importance of regular hand hygiene, and to act in a responsible manner and follow the guidelines in place to ensure the journey through the airport continues to be a safe and pleasant one.

Thank you for your support in keeping each other safe whilst travelling through Ireland West Airport.

Current Travel Advice

The Irish Government is currently advising against all non-essential overseas travel to and from Ireland. You can check the latest guidance and travel advice from the Department of Foreign Affairs by clicking HERE

The Irish State currently requires anyone arriving into Ireland via an Irish airport – including Irish citizens - to self-isolate for 14 days after arrival. Self-isolation means staying indoors and completely avoiding contact with other people, according to the HSE.

The HSE has said that arriving passengers must complete a Public Health Passenger Locator Form before they arrive in Ireland.

The Irish Government has issued this form to airlines and you should receive a copy of the form before you arrive at Ireland West Airport.

The completed form must be handed to immigration officers at Passport Control. You may be contacted during the 14 days after you arrive in Ireland to check that you are self-isolating.