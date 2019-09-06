WATCH | Longford Love Island icon Maura Higgins and her mammy Sharon a huge hit on The Late Late Show
Longford Love Island star Maura Higgins and her mammy Sharon proved to be a huge hit with viewers of The Late Late Show tonight.
How'd he do that?!@KeithpBarry brain hacks @MauraHiggins#LateLate pic.twitter.com/oVJR2PqiOW— RTÉ One (@RTEOne) September 6, 2019
"How dare he?!"— The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) September 6, 2019
Maura Higgins talks about one of her defining #LoveIsland moments.#LateLate pic.twitter.com/MbvFmoi1FP
@RTELateLateShow is unreal tonight, wouldn't usually stay watching but the guests were top notch @LewisCapaldi @MauraHiggins Greg, Might keep keep at it for the winter now #LoveIsland— philippé timmions (@timmins1989) September 6, 2019
Love that @weemissbea is as infatuated by @MauraHiggins as the rest of us! Also, how badly do you want to be in that WhatsApp group!! #latelate— RTÉ Guide (@RTE_GUIDE) September 6, 2019
@MauraHiggins came across so well on the #latelate! Also in love with mustard suit, where is it from— Ciara (@Ciararose02) September 6, 2019
Never watched @LoveIsland #Loveisland but the #Irish Contestants #MauraHiggins and Winner #GregOShea have come across great on @RTELateLateShow #LateLate ! Loving the new sofa and warm touch up to de set !— Robbie Kane (@robbiekane74) September 6, 2019
.@MauraHiggins looking fab for her first appearance on @RTELateLateShow #LateLate pic.twitter.com/skWY6RPwqD— Goss.ie (@goss_ie) September 6, 2019
"How dare he?!"@MauraHiggins talks about one of her defining #LoveIsland moments.#LateLate pic.twitter.com/naAZo33Jly— The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) September 6, 2019
Absolutely love @MauraHiggins looking stunning tonight and so down to earth and lovely she is absolutely brilliant!!! #Loveisland #Maura #TeamMaura #latelateshow @RTELateLateShow— Stephanie Wall (@stephmwall) September 6, 2019
maura higgins is an ICON— róisín (@roisinrxth) September 6, 2019
Didn’t think I could love @MauraHiggins anymore but here we are #latelate @RTELateLateShow— Ellen Leonard (@ElleLenn) September 6, 2019
Maura Higgins is still TV gold she’s looking fab #LateLate— caoimhe (@xcaoimhe_) September 6, 2019
Watching Maura Higgins and Greg O Shea on The Late Late show. Maura is just as brill as she was on love island!— David Plunkett ️ (@Gaoithe) September 6, 2019
Maura Higgins on I’m a celeb would be unbelievable— keevs (@GhostlySpells) September 6, 2019
@rte demanding a reality tv show staring mammy Higgins and Maura Higgins #latelateshow— chloe (@cchloerowlandd) September 6, 2019
Love Maura's Mammy we need more of her @MauraHiggins #TheLateLateShow— Sarah Dore (@sarahdore1) September 6, 2019
‘It’s 2019. If a woman wants to talk about sex, it doesn’t mean you’re going to jump on someone. And I definitely wasn’t going to jump on him’ YESSSSS @MauraHiggins #LateLate— Emma Kelly (@TooManyEmmas) September 6, 2019
@MauraHiggins I have to say my 18 month old son Bailey likes you straight to the tv when he heard you x— Michael Austin (@michael55969038) September 6, 2019
Dublin pic.twitter.com/FEVa6IeZeI
Maura Higgins is an ICON— ailish x (@HashtagAils) September 6, 2019
Loving @MauraHiggins on the #TheLateLateShow— Nadine Roper (@roper_nadine) September 6, 2019
@MauraHiggins outfit is on the #latelate LOVE HER!— Clár Ní Cúarta (@McCourt90) September 6, 2019
Ireland's Princess!! Queen Maura #MauraHiggins #LateLate #hurricanemaura #fannyflutters pic.twitter.com/egtyxqd3dn— Elaine Buckley (@Ellefantastic13) September 6, 2019
Great to see the queen of Ireland aka @MauraHiggins on national tv #LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/T9viVXQl5c— Shauna (@ShaunaKiely_) September 6, 2019
@MauraHiggins Gorgeous #MauraHiggins #TheLateLateShow pic.twitter.com/kloXgXU6oD— Sarah Dore (@sarahdore1) September 6, 2019
me and rosie watching the late late show in italy to see maura higgins and of amber and greg actually broke up pic.twitter.com/GOKzO1BZBO— aoibh ☆ commissions open (@_AOlBH) September 6, 2019
