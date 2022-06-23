Search

23 Jun 2022

Streete Vintage Show promises to be a big hit for Longford vintage fans

Jessica Thompson

23 Jun 2022 10:00 AM

Having endured a frustrating absence owing to Covid-19 restrictions, the organisers of the Streete Vintage Show are looking forward to welcoming people back to their eagerly awaited event this Sunday, June 26.

The first Streete Vintage Show took place on June 23, 2002, and while it was one of the wettest days in memory it didn’t deter people coming from near and far to savour an enjoyable day and that tradition has been maintained for two decades.

Event organiser Kevin Brady explained, “One thing is for sure, the past two years have not dampened our enthusiasm and we are all set to make up for lost time on Sunday. Covid-19 was a learning experience and maybe in a way it has brought people closer and helped us understand and value life a wee bit more.”

This year marks the 20th year of the Streete Vintage Show and until Covid, people had been coming to the event every year.

Kevin said the show is organised by a small group of enthusiastic volunteers living in and around the Streete area.

“The Streete Vintage Show attracts thousands of people from far and near and has proved a huge hit with something for the whole family - young and old.

“In fact, it has been voted the midlands’ number one show to go to by vintage fans from all over the country.

“The show is important to us and generates much-needed income which goes directly into maintaining and keeping our community centre open as well as supporting many local charities over the years.”

This year’s event will feature all of the usual favourite attractions, including a vast display of vintage vehicles, and the autojumble section with many unusual and hard to find pieces for sale.

Mr Brady added, “We have many other exhibits and displays with great food as always available on the field throughout the day. The animal lover’s favourite Dog Show takes place at 3pm and something new this year is the Bonny Baby which we hope will go down well with all the family.

“Fantastic live music kicks off from 1pm with the queen of country music Olivia Douglas followed by the legendary country star, Johnny Brady and his band playing into the evening. The other side shows of interest are the popular mouse racing and guessing the weight of the lamb.”

Mr Brady concluded, “Sunday’s Streete Vintage Show makes for a great family day out at little expense. We hope you will come and enjoy the day and spread the great news to all your friends - the Streete Vintage Show is back.”

Parking & Directions

There is plenty of space for parking. The Vintage Show site is just 35km from Athlone, 25km from Mullingar, and 75km from Dublin on the N4. Signposts will be at many points from the nearby towns of Edgeworthstown, Castlepollard, and Granard.

Great appreciation is expressed to all of the festival’s sponsors, advertisers, and supporters who play a major part in making such an event possible - as well as the voluntary enthusiastic helpers over the past few weeks.

Admission is €12. Children under sixteen are free. For further information, call James 086 3125876 or Kevin 087 1375222. If travelling with Sat Nav this Sunday, June 26, the postcode for the Streete Vintage Show site is N91 RC43.

